Spotify's popular Discover Weekly playlists didn't update today and people are freaking out

Discover Weekly has quickly become one of Spotify’s most formidable weapons in its fight against Apple Music.

The feature, which debuted in July, delivers a personalised playlist to its users each week on Monday morning. The playlist runs about two hours long and is assembled by Spotify’s algorithms, in sharp contrast to Apple which relies more on celebrity “human” curation.

But this morning, something odd happened — or rather, didn’t. Discover Weekly playlists all around the world failed to update, and the internet went crazy.

Discover Weekly has quickly become a fan favourite, and as BuzzFeed points out, the reactions on Twitter show just how upset people were that it didn’t arrive in their metaphorical mailbox to cure their Monday gloom.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Where were YOU during the infamous Discover Weekly riots of Sept 2015, etc

— Matthew Ogle (@flaneur) September 21, 2015

It’s 10:41am on Monday and my @Spotify Discover Weekly playlist hasn’t updated yet and I’m doing my best not to have an existential crisis.

— Caitlin Rush (@crush) September 21, 2015

I never knew how much I liked the Spotify Discover Weekly playlist until they didn’t update it today and sent me into a BLIND RAGE.

— Brian Barrett (@brbarrett) September 21, 2015

Not knowing what to do with myself w.o my new discover weekly @Spotify. #comebacksoonplease

— Amber Stacey (@aamstacey) September 21, 2015

Spotify, my true love, I don’t ask for much. So if you could update my discover weekly, we can get back to our tumultuous affair.

— Emily Lemay (@Yamelme) September 21, 2015

That day you refreshed your @Spotify Discover Weekly playlist over and over, hoping to see it update at long last…

— Jessica Fritsche (@jfritsche) September 21, 2015

A Spotify spokesperson told Business Insider that users should not worry. The Spotify team is fine-tuning the creation mechanism and the feature should be back to normal by tomorrow at the latest.

