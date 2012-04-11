Spotify's 'Play Button' Is Its Attempt To Become The Web's Music Player

Photo: Screenshot

Spotify has rolled out Play Button, a means to legally embed songs in a web page.With an embed code just like that of a YouTube video, you can put a music player in your blog, Tumblr, or anywhere else on the Internet.



People still need to be registered Spotify users to take advantage of it, however.

So why does Spotify seem so intent on being everywhere? Sure, its partnership with Facebook made it a great way to share music with your friends, but there are still plenty of people without Facebook accounts. The Play Button is a great way for Spotify to make contact with these potential users.

