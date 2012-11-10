When He Was 13, Spotify's Founder Daniel Ek Started Raking In $50,000 Per Month

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Daniel Ek has always been an entrepreneur. When he was 13, he started making big bucks out of his parents’ house.In an interview with PandoDaily’s Sarah Lacy, Ek said he started a web development company for friends and family.



He charged his first client $100 and built them a homepage. He doubled the price for his second client to $200. Soon, he upped his price to $5,000 per website.

Ek was building websites all the time, and he trained bright classmates to help him write lines of code. He paid them in video games. Eventually he started bribing them to take his tests too, so he could focus on the business.

At one point, Ek’s web business was so successful, he was raking in $50,000 per month. His parents noticed when big, expensive TVs started infiltrating their home.

By age 18, Ek was managing a team of 25 employees.

Eventually he realised he wanted to create a company he was passionate about. That’s when Spotify came along.

