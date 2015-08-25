A list of the 'most timeless' songs on Spotify proves that the classics aren't what they used to be

Madison Malone Kircher

Popular songs come and go — but the true test of a song is how many years later people are still listening to it. 

In a new data study, Polygraph’s Matt Daniels takes a closer look at these patterns. He compiled all the Billboard Top 100 song lists from the 1950s to today and cross-referenced each song with its play count on Spotify to gauge present popularity. 

And the results are pretty surprising. For example, Linkin Park’s popularity is enduring more than many of us might have expected.

Still, the list shows what could be considered classics among Spotify’s 75 million users. 

While jams like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” make the cut, some of the other tracks are surprising. Though it’s only really relevant one month of the year, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” has a spot on the list. 

It’s worth noting that several top artists, including The Beatles and Taylor Swift, are not available on Spotify, so they aren’t factored into the data. 

Keep reading to find out the 30 most timeless songs on Spotify. 

30. 'In Da Club' by 50 Cent, 2003

29. 'Sweet Child O' Mine' by Guns N' Roses, 1988

28. 'With Or Without You' by U2, 1987

27. 'Livin' On A Prayer' by Bon Jovi, 1986

26. 'Still D.R.E.' by Dr. Dre, 1999

25. 'Come As You Are' by Nirvana, 1992

24. 'No Diggity' by Blackstreet, 1996

23. 'The Next Episode' by Dr. Dre, 2000

22. 'Fast Car' by Tracy Chapman, 1988

21. 'Gold Digger' by Kanye West, 2005

20. 'Crazy In Love' by Beyonce, 2003

19. 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen, 1975

18. 'Boulevard Of Broken Dreams' by Green Day, 2004

17. 'Under The Bridge' by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, 1992

16. 'Eye Of The Tiger' by Survivor, 1982

15. 'Wonderwall' by Oasis, 1996

14. 'Iris' by the Goo Goo Dolls, 1998

13. 'Mockingbird' by Eminem, 2005

12. 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' by Mariah Carey, 2000

11. 'Californication' by Red Hot Chilli Peppers, 2000

10. 'Fix You' by Coldplay, 2005

9. 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes, 2003

8. 'Billie Jean' by Michael Jackson, 1983

7. 'Hey Ya!' by OutKast, 2003

6. 'In The End' by Linkin Park, 2001

5. 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' by Nirvana, 1991

4. 'Don't Stop Believin'' by Journey, 1981

3. 'Numb' by Linkin Park, 2003

2. 'Mr. Brightside' by The Killers, 2005

1. 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem, 2002

