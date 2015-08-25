A list of the 'most timeless' songs on Spotify proves that the classics aren't what they used to be

Popular songs come and go — but the true test of a song is how many years later people are still listening to it.
In a new data study, Polygraph’s Matt Daniels takes a closer look at these patterns. He compiled all the Billboard Top 100 song lists from the 1950s to today and cross-referenced each song with its play count on Spotify to gauge present popularity.
And the results are pretty surprising. For example, Linkin Park’s popularity is enduring more than many of us might have expected.
Still, the list shows what could be considered classics among Spotify’s 75 million users.
While jams like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” make the cut, some of the other tracks are surprising. Though it’s only really relevant one month of the year, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” has a spot on the list.
It’s worth noting that several top artists, including The Beatles and Taylor Swift, are not available on Spotify, so they aren’t factored into the data.
Keep reading to find out the 30 most timeless songs on Spotify.
