Here are the 3 most listened to playlists in the world, according to Spotify users

Spotify’s playlist feature makes it incredibly easy to pick a mood or genre and pump hours of music to match it.

But sometimes, there are just way too many playlists to choose from. So we contacted Spotify to find out which three playlists are the most popular on the service right now based on how many streams they get, and thus, the best.

The results might surprise you. Read on to find out what they are.

Coming in third place for most popular playlist is is Baila Reggaeton. Its top song is currently J Balvin’s “Ginza.”

Created by Spotify Argentina, Baila Reggaeton has a whopping 1.3 million subscribers and consists of over six hours of mega-fun reggaeton dance hits.

Yandel is a popular artist on the Baila Reggaeton playlist.

It’s the kind of playlist you can turn on at a party. Its description is short and to the point: “Daleeeeee!!!”

Pit Bull is also popular on this list.

Click here for Baila Reggaeton on Spotify.

The second most popular playlist is a lot more chill: Afternoon Acoustic. Hozier’s “Take Me to Church” makes an appearance.

Afternoon Acoustic has 1.4 million very relaxed followers and is over seven hours long.

Ed Sheeran’s soulful ballads have been known to appear.

Its description: “Unwind and let the afternoon unfold in all its acoustic glory.” Poetic!

Jack Johnson is another favorite on Afternoon Acoustic.

Click here to listen to Afternoon Acoustic.

The most popular playlist of all is Today’s Top Hits, a collection of 50 chart-topping songs that switches each day. The Weeknd is currently popular on this list.

Today’s Top Hits has a whopping 6 million subscribers despite being shorter than the other two playlists, at about three hours long.

Taylor Swift also pops up on this list a lot.

Spotify calls this list “The 50 best from the world of music. Always fresh and always brand new.” No wonder it’s such a hit.

Expect plenty of Rae Sremmurd.

Click here to listen to Today’s Top Hits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.