Spotify lets you relive all the songs you loved this year

Last week, Spotify released its end of the year statistics and crowned Drake the king of streaming music in 2015.

But now Spotify has released a new tool that shows you who your personal musical loves were this year. The tool lets you create your own personal “Year in Music” recap that runs down things like your top artist and how much of your time was spent listening to Spotify this year.

For example, my colleague Steven Tweedie learned he had listened to 686 hours, or 29 days, of music throughout the last year.

So if listening to Adele’s “Hello” on repeat has blocked out all your memories of what other music you listened to this year, this will help you remember.

Here is everything you’ll get to see:

Your first played song

Your top songs, artists and genres

Your top artists by season

Total minutes of music listened to

Total number of songs and artists played

See the tool here.

