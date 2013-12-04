Here Are The Most Popular Songs On Spotify In 2013

Macklemore first won our hearts with

Thrift Shopbut

Can’t Hold Usbecame the party anthem of 2013.

Spotify just released its Year In Review data and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s debut album, The Heist, was the most streamed album in the world, with Can’t Hold Us taking the cake as the top song of 2013.

Spotify’s 24 million active users streamed over 4.5 billion hours of music this year. That’s almost 50,000 years of listening and a lot of insight into what music people love.

Rihanna held onto the throne as the most-streamed female artist for the second year in the row, Imagine Dragons’ track Radioactive hit number one in the U.S., and 16-year-old Lorde got crowned most viral new artist of 2013.

Here are the top 10 songs streamed globally:

1.

Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

2.

Wake Me Up — Avicii

3.

Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

4.

Get Lucky — Daft Punk

5.

Radioactive – Imagine Dragons

6.

Let Her Go — Passenger

7.

Blurred Lines — Robin Thicke

8.

Just Give Me A Reason — P!nk

9.

Ho Hey — The Lumineers

10.

I Need Your Love — Calvin Harris

(Blast from the past: The top three songs in the U.S. last year were Somebody That I Used To Know, We Are Young, and Call Me Maybe.)

For even more info on who were 2013’s chart-toppers, check out Spotify’s Year in Review website, then, if you’re a Spotify user, create your own year in review.

Now, give the top-streamed tracks a listen:

