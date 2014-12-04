Here Are The Most Popular Songs On Spotify In 2014

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Iggy Azalea and Ariana Grande

Spotify’s 50 million active users streamed over 7 billion hours of music this year, according to the company’s Year In Review. That’s almost 800,000 years of listening and a lot of insight into what music people love.

Katy Perry beat out Rihanna as the most-streamed female artist, Eminem was the most streamed artist overall in the US, and Irish singer-songwriter Hozier got crowned most viral new artist of 2014, thanks in part to his hit “Take Me To Church.”

Ed Sheeran’s album “x” was the most streamed album in the world, winning him the title of most globally streamed artist of 2014.

Avivii’s 2013 “Wake Me Up” became the most streamed song in Spotify history, streamed over 200 million times.

Here are the top ten songs streamed globally:

1. “Happy” by Pharell Williams

2. “Rather Be” by Clean Bandid (ft. Jess Glynne)

3. “Summer” by Calvin Harris

4. “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry

5. “All Of Me” by John Legend

6. “Timber” by Pitbull

7. “Rude” by Magic

8. “Waves” by Mr. Probz

9. “Problem” by Ariana Grande

10. “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic

In the US, we couldn’t get enough of Iggy Azalea in 2014.

Azalea’s song “Fancy” was the most streamed track in the US, followed by “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry, “Happy” by Pharrel Williams, “Problem” by Ariana Grande, and “All of Me” by John Legend.

Listen to the full playlist:

(Blast from the past: The top three songs globally last year were “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, “Wake Me Up” by Avicii, and “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis).

