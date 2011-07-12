Spotify Won't Have An Exclusive On Facebook's Music Service

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

European music service Spotify is banking on Facebook to drive its U.S. launch, according to documents leaked last week.But multiple sources say that Spotify will NOT have an exclusive lock on Facebook’s music offering, which will be announced soon.



Last week at an event in San Francisco, Rdio CEO Drew Larner was asked directly whether that subscription service would appear in the Facebook offering. He simply smiled and said he couldn’t comment on the company’s relationship with Facebook — as close to a non-denial denial as you can get.

This morning, a Rhapsody spokesperson was even more explicit: “We have plans for deep Facebook integration with the next release of our product, and I can say on good authority that there will be more music content in Facebook than Spotify.”

Spotify might get there first, but if it gets an exclusive it won’t last long. So it’s hard to see how Facebook will help Spotify get to 50 million users unless it has some other huge advantage over these other subscription services — 10 hours of free content per month, like it offers in Europe, would be a nice start.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.