Spotify can now pick a song for you based on how fast you're running

Spotify revealed a new “Running” option for its mobile app during an event on Wednesday.

The new Spotify app will use sensors in your mobile device to figure out your running pace. You’ll be able to pick a track that fits your personal tastes in music, or you can let Spotify choose for you.

It was also announced that Spotify is creating original music that adapt to your running pace and change tempo and intensity. So far, there are six of these tracks, one of which is composed by electronic music legend, Tiesto. Spotify will also integrate with Nike’s running app.

This is an interesting new feature for fitness enthusiasts that brings about a new level of automation for music so we don’t get distracted during our workouts.

