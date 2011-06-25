New Spotify Launch rumours: It's Gonna Cost You

Photo: Spotify

Spotify is still gearing up for a July launch in the U.S. and a leaked e-mail between record execs suggests it will cost $10 per month to join.The e-mail was uncovered by The Noisecast and says the launch will be between July 5 and July 15. It’s also possible the first round of sign-ups will be invite-only.



There’s no mention of whether or not there will be a free version of Spotify in the U.S.

In Europe, the free version gets you a limited amount of listening time, but won’t let you download tracks.

