Here's Why You Should Ditch iTunes Forever And Use Spotify

Spotify founders Martin Lorentzon and Daniel Ek

Photo: Spotify

For $10 per month, the streaming music service Spotify gives you unlimited access to millions of songs from all four major record labels. (Plus many of the smaller ones.)You can stream all of your music to any computer or smartphone. You can also download songs to your phone and listen to them offline.



So why are you still stuck buying music track by track through iTunes?

We’ve been using Spotify exclusively for the past few months and left iTunes behind. We’re so glad we did.

Here’s why you should too.

Spotify is just like iTunes, except you don't need to buy any songs. All you do is pay a small monthly fee to use the service. It's $4.99 per for desktop-only access. $9.99 per month gives you access to the mobile app for your smartphone. Spotify has a library of over 15 million songs. Search for a song, double click it, and you're immediately listening to the entire song. Forget about buying music. Now you can just drag songs you want to a playlist on your computer. If you need to hit the road but want to listen to music on your computer offline, just flip this toggle. Worried about syncing with your smartphone? Since Spotify lives in the cloud, you see the same music on your phone and on your computer. Make a new playlist in the Spotify app... ...and when you pull out your phone on your commute home, it appears. Use the toggle to download the playlist (or album, etc) for offline listening. Spotify even syncs all your old iTunes music over Wi-Fi with your smartphone. Another added value iTunes doesn't offer is the ability to share songs with friends. You even get an Inbox of everything friends have sent you, which also lives on your smartphone. Spotify's pricing is pretty straightforward. We'd recommend the $9.99 per month option so you can listen to music on your smartphone. Competitors Rdio, Rhapsody, and MOG have the same pricing scheme, and are also worth considering. But what if you stop paying the monthly fee? Where does your music go? When we tell people about Spotify's $9.99 per month all-you-can-eat plan, we get sceptical looks. 'I don't want to rent my music,' people say. But you don't need to think about it that way. Think about it in terms of paying $10 each month for hours and hours of entertainment. That's not even the price of one movie ticket or a drink at a bar. That $10 also buys you the experience of sharing playlists with your Facebook friends, something you can't do using Apple's social service, Ping. Of course, you can still buy as much music as you want for permanent safekeeping, but $10 per month for unlimited music listening (and don't forget, listening before you buy) is an incredible value, regardless of whether Spotify eventually shuts down. And we still purchase music from iTunes/AmazonMP3 all the time. Now check out... This Is The Most Underrated App Already On Your iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.