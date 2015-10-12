These are the top 30 songs college students are going nuts for, according to Spotify

Nathan McAlone

College is a time when music taste peaks for many people — myself included. And college kids often have their collective pulse on what is musically fresh and innovative.

Now Spotify has tried to capture some of that magic using the brute force of machine learning, and put together a playlist of the top songs for college students.

Spotify data “alchemist” Glenn McDonald looked at the difference between what songs college students like versus the average population. He used the “student discount” on Spotify to determine who was a student — so admittedly the list might be imperfect.  

Here’s what he found.

College students love Mac Miller. Pittsburgh’s native white rapper, its shining son, had not one, not two, but three songs on the list. These included “Weekend,” “Clubhouse,” and “Brand Name.”

Spotify also found that US college students prefer their music downtempo and “chilled-out,” with sing-along choruses. Make of that what you will.

They are also fans of slow jams and oldies.

Check out the full list below, along with the embedded playlist:

  1. Jordan Belfort, Wes Walker, Dyl
  2. Until You Were Gone, The Chainsmokers, Tritonal, Emily Warren
  3. Roses, The Chainsmokers, ROZES
  4. Weekend(feat. Miguel), Mac Miller, Miguel
  5. Clubhouse, Mac Miller
  6. Here for You, Kygo, Ella Henderson
  7. Brand Name, Mac Miller
  8. Doses & Mimosas, Cherub
  9. Nobody To Love, Alex Newell
  10. All Night Longer, Sammy Adams
  11. Brand New, Ben Rector
  12. Die A Happy Man, Thomas Rhett
  13. Magnets, Disclosure, Lorde
  14. Kanye, The Chainsmokers, sirenXX
  15. OnMy Mind, Ellie Goulding
  16. Pray 4 Love, Travi$ Scott, The Weeknd
  17. Jaded, Disclosure
  18. Hourglass, Disclosure, LION BABE
  19. Say My Name(feat. Zyra), ODESZA, Zyra
  20. Oh My Dis Side, Travi$ Scott, Quavo
  21. Burn Slow(feat. Rae Sremmurd), Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd
  22. Nightcrawler, Travi$ Scott, Swae Lee, Chief Keef
  23. High You Are – Branchez Remix, What So Not
  24. Sad Machine, Porter Robinson
  25. Jumpman, Drake, Future
  26. Big Rings, Drake, Future
  27. Diamonds Dancing, Drake, Future
  28. T-Shirt, Thomas Rhett
  29. Vice City(feat. Black Hippy), Jay Rock, Black Hippy
  30. Forbes(feat. G-Eazy), Borgore, G-Eazy 

NOW WATCH: How to use Apple’s Spotify killer — now on everyone’s iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.