These are the top 30 songs college students are going nuts for, according to Spotify

College is a time when music taste peaks for many people — myself included. And college kids often have their collective pulse on what is musically fresh and innovative.

Now Spotify has tried to capture some of that magic using the brute force of machine learning, and put together a playlist of the top songs for college students.

Spotify data “alchemist” Glenn McDonald looked at the difference between what songs college students like versus the average population. He used the “student discount” on Spotify to determine who was a student — so admittedly the list might be imperfect.

Here’s what he found.

College students love Mac Miller. Pittsburgh’s native white rapper, its shining son, had not one, not two, but three songs on the list. These included “Weekend,” “Clubhouse,” and “Brand Name.”

Spotify also found that US college students prefer their music downtempo and “chilled-out,” with sing-along choruses. Make of that what you will.

They are also fans of slow jams and oldies.

Check out the full list below, along with the embedded playlist:

Jordan Belfort, Wes Walker, Dyl Until You Were Gone, The Chainsmokers, Tritonal, Emily Warren Roses, The Chainsmokers, ROZES Weekend(feat. Miguel), Mac Miller, Miguel Clubhouse, Mac Miller Here for You, Kygo, Ella Henderson Brand Name, Mac Miller Doses & Mimosas, Cherub Nobody To Love, Alex Newell All Night Longer, Sammy Adams Brand New, Ben Rector Die A Happy Man, Thomas Rhett Magnets, Disclosure, Lorde Kanye, The Chainsmokers, sirenXX OnMy Mind, Ellie Goulding Pray 4 Love, Travi$ Scott, The Weeknd Jaded, Disclosure Hourglass, Disclosure, LION BABE Say My Name(feat. Zyra), ODESZA, Zyra Oh My Dis Side, Travi$ Scott, Quavo Burn Slow(feat. Rae Sremmurd), Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd Nightcrawler, Travi$ Scott, Swae Lee, Chief Keef High You Are – Branchez Remix, What So Not Sad Machine, Porter Robinson Jumpman, Drake, Future Big Rings, Drake, Future Diamonds Dancing, Drake, Future T-Shirt, Thomas Rhett Vice City(feat. Black Hippy), Jay Rock, Black Hippy Forbes(feat. G-Eazy), Borgore, G-Eazy

