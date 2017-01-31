Spotify's new refugee-themed playlist is being criticised by some people for being in bad taste

Spotify released a 20-song homage to global artists, called “The Refugee Playlist,” in a move on Monday that quickly drew charges of poor-taste from some observers.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 27 that restricted people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US, in an effort to keep out “radical Islamic terrorists.” The ban sparked protests around the world over the weekend.

Tech executives from Google cofounder Sergey Brin to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckberg also chimed in, expressing a range of emotions over how restrictions on immigration might affect the global tech industry.

Not to be outdone, Spotify released a refugee-themed playlist on Monday. It includes such classics as “We Are The Champions,” from British rock band Queen, and new hits including “Wavin’ Flag” by Somali Canadian artist K’Naan and “Better” from Soviet-born Regina Spektor.

The tracks are all from artists who originated from outside the US, even though most were not actually refugees.

“In a world that welcomes refugees, we get world-changing music from artists like these,” the playlist description read.

The playlist received mixed reactions on social media. Some find the playlist to be in poor taste.

While others found the playlist to be uplifting.

Spotify did not immediately return a request for comment.

You can listen to the playlist and decide for yourself here.

