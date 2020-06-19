Spotify surges nearly 15% to an all-time high after signing Kim Kardashian West for an exclusive podcast

- Spotify signed Kim Kardashian West for an exclusive criminal-justice podcast deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
- Shares of the company surged nearly 15% to a fresh all-time high of $US229 per share Thursday.
- Spotify has been aggressively building a podcast empire in recent years. In May, the company signed a multi-year licensing deal with Joe Rogan for exclusive rights to host full episodes of his popular podcast.
- Watch Spotify trade live on Markets Insider.
- Read more on Business Insider.
Spotify shares are getting a Kardashian boost.
The music streaming and media services company signed Kardashian West for an exclusive podcast deal, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Shares of the company surged nearly 15% to an all-time intraday high of $US229 on Thursday.
The podcast will focus on criminal justice, according to the report, and will be co-produced and co-hosted by Kardashian West and television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.
The show will follow Rothschild Ansaldi as she investigates the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of three murders in 1994 but maintains that he was not the shooter, according to The Journal.
Read more:
Morgan Stanley says investors are misreading the implications of a possible ‘blue wave’ election outcome – and provides 2 recommendations for traders preparing for a Biden victory
Kardashian West has been apprenticing at a San Francisco law office since 2018 in lieu of going to law school and plans to take the California bar.
Signing Kardashian West comes just after Spotify in May inked a multi-year licensing deal with Joe Rogan for exclusive rights to host full episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, his popular podcast. The deal is reportedly worth more than $US100 million.
The company has been aggressively building a podcast empire in recent years, hoping to rival Apple and Google, and has spent more than $US600 million purchasing companies and content for the project, according to The Journal.
Spotify shares have gained more than 50% this year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.