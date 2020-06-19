Spotify surges nearly 15% to an all-time high after signing Kim Kardashian West for an exclusive podcast

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Kim Kardashian-West speaks at The Girls’ Lounge dinner, giving visibility to women at Advertising Week 2016, at Pier 60 on September 27, 2016 in New York City.

Spotify shares are getting a Kardashian boost.

The music streaming and media services company signed Kardashian West for an exclusive podcast deal, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company surged nearly 15% to an all-time intraday high of $US229 on Thursday.

The podcast will focus on criminal justice, according to the report, and will be co-produced and co-hosted by Kardashian West and television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.

The show will follow Rothschild Ansaldi as she investigates the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of three murders in 1994 but maintains that he was not the shooter, according to The Journal.



Kardashian West has been apprenticing at a San Francisco law office since 2018 in lieu of going to law school and plans to take the California bar.

Signing Kardashian West comes just after Spotify in May inked a multi-year licensing deal with Joe Rogan for exclusive rights to host full episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, his popular podcast. The deal is reportedly worth more than $US100 million.

The company has been aggressively building a podcast empire in recent years, hoping to rival Apple and Google, and has spent more than $US600 million purchasing companies and content for the project, according to The Journal.

Spotify shares have gained more than 50% this year.

