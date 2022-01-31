Spotify rises as streaming giant responds to Joe Rogan controversy with plan to add advisory on podcasts discussing COVID-19

Joe Rogan and Neil Young’s row sparked Spotify customers to boycott the platform. AP

Spotify shares rose Monday after the company addressed controversy around COVID-19 info and Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The company will add an advisory to any podcast episode on its platform that discusses coronavirus and vaccines.

Musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removed their music from the platform in protest to Rogan’s podcast.

Spotify shares rose Monday as the audio streaming company said it will add an advisory to content containing discussions about COVID-19, a response to criticism that “The Joe Rogan Experience” program was spreading misinformation about the virus.

An advisory on any podcast episode on its platform that includes coronavirus discussion will direct listeners to a resource hub featuring up-to-date information shared by scientists, physicians and other healthcare authorities, the company said in a statement Sunday.

The shares rose as much as 4.1% to $US180 ($AU255) in premarket trading. The stock has dropped by 26% so far this year in part as the wider technology sector has been hammered by investors preparing for a fast pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

“This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days,” Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.

The statement comes after high-profile musicians Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, moved to pull their music from Spotify to protest what they said was misinformation about coronavirus vaccines by comedian Joe Rogan on his podcast.

“Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” said Ek.

In one flashpoint, episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” earlier this month featured Robert Malone, a doctor who said mask-wearing had induced something called “mass formation psychosis,” and that people were “hypnotized” into believing facts about COVID-19.

Rogan apologized to Spotify in a nearly 10-minute video on Instagram for “taking so much heat” over the controversy.

“I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view,” said Rogan.

Spotify paid an estimated $US100 ($AU142) million to license “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and it’s been the top podcast on the platform every month since joining in September 2020, according to an internal Spotify document reviewed by Insider.