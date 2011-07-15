Sonos Lets You Beam Spotify Tunes To Your Stereo

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

For those of you new to Spotify, here’s another way to enjoy your tunes.Sonos, the music system that lets you stream songs from your computer to your stereo, is compatible with Spotify. (European users have been enjoying this for a while now.)



You’ll need a Premium account from Spotify to take advantage of it on your Sonos system.

Click here for more details on Spotify’s pricing plans.

Once you’re set up, you can beam music from Spotify to your Sonos stereo over your wireless network.

Read our review of Sonos for more about how it works.

Also Read: Our Complete User’s Guide To Spotify

