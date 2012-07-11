Facebook Now Lets You Share Spotify Songs On Artists' Fan Pages

Photo: Screenshot

One way music fans used to show support was by posting songs from YouTube onto their favourite artist’s Facebook page.k But no more. Facebook just introduced a new system for posting songs on artists’ pages that relies exclusively on Spotify, notes InsideFacebook.



On a band’s Facebook page, the Music tab now lets you search through all the band’s songs that are available on Spotify and post one.

Also via Spotify, you can see on an artist’s page what songs are most popular among your friends and among all fans.

Some users have even seen a Music option at the top of their News Feeds. Maybe that will come for everyone in the near future. You can probably expect Facebook to integrate Vevo and other streaming services soon too.

