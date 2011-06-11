Spotify Is One Step Away From A U.S. Launch

Spotify founders Martin Lorentzon and Daniel Ek

Photo: Spotify

Spotify has signed a deal with Universal Music Group, meaning the music streaming service has now locked down three of the four major labels, Peter Kafka reports on All Things D.Spotify now only has to lock down Warner Music Group, meaning it’s very likely the company will launch in the U.S. very soon.



The company is one of the hottest startups in Europe, allowing users to stream unlimited music from a library of millions of songs. It runs on a freemium model, giving paid users the option to download songs to their mobile devices at no extra charge.

