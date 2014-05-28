Spotify Is Updating Its Android App Following An Internal Breach

An internal breach at Spotify allowed unauthorised access to one person’s account, Spotify CTO Oskar Stål wrote on the company’s blog.

“Our evidence shows that only one Spotify user’s data has been accessed and this did not include any password, financial or payment information,” Stål wrote. “We have contacted this one individual. Based on our findings, we are not aware of any increased risk to users as a result of this incident.”

The hack only affected the Android version of Spotify.

In light of the breach, Spotify will ask certain people to re-enter their usernames and passwords. Spotify will also guide Android users to upgrade the app over the next few days.

At this time, Stål writes, iPhone and Windows Phone users don’t need to do anything.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.