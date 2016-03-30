Andrew Burton/Getty Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

Spotify is reportedly raising $1 billion in debt as streaming competition heats up, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Spotify raises $1B in debt financing from TPG, Dragoneer & Goldman Sachs – Dow Jones

— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 29, 2016

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.