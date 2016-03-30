Andrew Burton/GettySpotify CEO Daniel Ek
Spotify is reportedly raising $1 billion in debt as streaming competition heats up, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Spotify raises $1B in debt financing from TPG, Dragoneer & Goldman Sachs – Dow Jones
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 29, 2016
Developing…
NOW WATCH: Forget Snapchat — you can send self-destructing videos from your iPhone
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.