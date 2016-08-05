Spotify's successor to Discover Weekly wants to help you find brand new music every Friday

The successor to Spotify’s Discover Weekly playlist is here. It’s called Release Radar, and it’s just for new music.

Every Friday, Spotify will update the personalised playlist for each of its users. While algorithmically powered like Discover Weekly, Release Radar serves a different purpose: it’s intended to surface “can’t miss releases by the artists you love.”

“With the huge amount of new music released every week, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest tracks,” Spotify’s Matt Ogle, who leads the development of Discover Weekly, said in a statement. “With Release Radar, we wanted to create the simplest way for you to find all the newly released music that matters the most to you, in one playlist.”

Like Discover Weekly, Release Radar will be updated with roughly two hours of new music once per week. In an interview with Business Insider, Spotify lead engineer Edward Newett said that Release Radar “is just the first in a line of playlist experiences following in the footsteps of Discover Weekly.”

He described Release Radar as a “mix” of new singles from the artists Spotify knows you listen to and ones you’ve never heard before. Spotify’s audio research team in New York City is also using deep learning techniques to analyse the audio and determine which specific songs from a new album or EP you would like most.

You can save any song from Release Radar and Discover Weekly to your music collection, but you can’t currently remove songs you don’t like. Luckily, that’s something Spotify is working on.

“We want to make it easier for you to tell us that you don’t like an artist that’s been featured,” Newett said.

Spotify sees Release Radar as a complement to Discover Weekly, which is intended to be a “modern mixtape” of old and new music from artists you’ve never listened to before.

The format clearly works: people have streamed over five billion songs from Discover Weekly to date. “We’re looking at it as the gold standard for these personalised playlists,” Newett said.

