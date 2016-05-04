Spotify just fixed the most annoying thing about its iPhone app design

The next time you open Spotify on the iPhone, you should see a new design that looks like this:

Spotify introduced a new navigation bar to the bottom of its iOS app on Tuesday, with quick access to

Home, Browse, Search, and Your Library. The app’s Home section has big shortcuts to your recently played music, a “Just For You” section with recommendations based on your listening history, other popular playlists, and more.

The new design is a big improvement over Spotify’s previous iPhone app design, which hid the navigation bar to the left of the screen and made you tap in and out of it while moving through the app.

Spotify told Tech Insider that the new design will be made available in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Sweden on Tuesday “and will be rolled out to additional markets and platforms in the coming months.”

