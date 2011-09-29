Spotify Adds "Private Listening" Mode After Complaints From Facebook Users

Photo: AP Photo

Spotify CEO and Founder Daniel Ek just tweeted that Spotify is currently rolling out a new desktop client in response to complaints from Facebook users.The new client features a “private listening” feature that enables you to listen to music without broadcasting your current song to Facebook’s new Open Graph platform that launched last week at the F8 Conference.



The private listening feature will be a toggle you can easily turn on and off from your menu bar.

In its current iteration, the Spotify client interfaces with Facebook instantaneously. Anybody you’re friends with can see what you’re listening to in his or her News Ticker.

Bravo to Spotify and its quick reaction to a notable problem.

Your Spotify client should ask to restart itself. At this point, the new option (below) will appear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.