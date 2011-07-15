How You Can Start Using Spotify RIGHT NOW

Spotify founders Martin Lorentzon and Daniel Ek

Photo: Spotify

Spotify’s U.S. release is starting as an invite-only for those who want a free account.But if you’re impatient and want to try Spotify right now, you can sign up for one of the two paid premium accounts. Click here to sign up.



All together, Spotify has three plans to choose from. Here’s a breakdown of what each plan gets you:

Free: Free accounts are invite-only right now. Free accounts give you access to Spotify’s desktop app which lets you stream music (with ads) from a library of about 15 million songs. Spotify says there will be no cap on how much music you can stream for the first six months. After that, you’ll get 20 hours of streaming per month. You can also use the desktop app to play songs already stored on your computer. Click here to request and invite.

Unlimited: The Unlimited plan costs $4.99. You get everything in the Free version plus you can stream an unlimited number of songs to your computer without ads. Click here to sign up for an Unlimited account.

Premium: The Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. You get everything in the Unlimited plan plus you can access Spotify on your phone by downloading the iPhone or Android app. You can also download songs to your phone and listen to them offline. Click here to sign up for a Premium account.

Want to know more? Click here for our complete tour of Spotify for desktop and mobile

