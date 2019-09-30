Spotify will now let you add podcasts to playlists, as it moves to become a major force in the world of podcasting

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Spotify Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

Spotify announced that users will now be able to add podcasts to their playlists.

Spotify recently acquired Gimlet and Parcast, two popular podcast creators, as it pushes into the world of podcasting.

On Monday, streaming service Spotify will finally allow users to include podcasts on their custom playlists.

This will combine with already existing playlist capabilities to give you three options: a music-only list, a curated list of podcasts, or a mix of podcasts and songs.

In a statement, Spotify emphasised its history with playlists as a defining feature of the service:

“If you hadn’t heard, playlists are kind of Spotify’s thing – it’s how we first built our personalised platform way back in 2006 and how we continue to help listeners discover new content today. We couldn’t be more excited to bring that expertise to the world of podcasts.”

Right now, news and crime shows dominate Spotify’s top podcasts. The New York Times‘ “The Daily” and NPR’s “NPR News Now” are the most-listened-to podcasts, followed by music show “The Joe Budden Podcast” and crime favourites “My Favourite Murder” and “Crime Junkie.”

In February, Spotify acquired podcast production company Gimlet, which is behind popular shows like “Reply All and “Crimetown.” In March, Spotify acquired true-crime podcasting studio Parcast and continued expanding its original content offerings, so this move is another way to integrate the two main types of content on the service.

