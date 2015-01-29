Spotify Is Coming To PlayStation -- Here's What You Should Know

Sony on Wednesday announced a new music application for its PlayStation consoles, called PlayStation Music, which is built off an exclusive partnership with the music subscription service Spotify.

Here’s all the pertinent info you should know about the partnership:

PlayStation Music will replace the current music app for PlayStation owners, called “Music Unlimited.” Unlimited customers will be allowed to keep their active subscriptions going until the end of March.

PlayStation owners will be able to link their existing accounts and IDs to Spotify via PlayStation Network — if you don’t have it yet, you’ll be able to subscribe to Spotify’s Premium service right through PlayStation Network.

You can use Spotify while playing PlayStation 4 games, so you can play songs and playlists in the background during your favourite games.

You’ll be able to access Spotify on PS4, PS3, and Sony Xperia smartphones and tablets.

PlayStation Music with Spotify will be supported in 41 markets at first, including the US, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Sony has yet to announce when PlayStation Music with Spotify will go live. You can sign up to get a notification from Spotify to find out as soon as it does.

