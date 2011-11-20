Welcome To The BI Weekend Spotify Playlist — Featuring Drake, R.E.M. And Much More

Photo: justjared.buzznet.com

Time for the second Business Insider Weekend Spotify Playlist!(You can find week one here. It’s still good.)



This week, we’re paying our respects to Drake’s huge debut, the rising crooner Frank Ocean and the new Twilight film, the soundtrack of which should sell plenty of copies.

We’ve also getting in on the re-release game, what with new collections from major bands R.E.M. and the Smiths just coming out.

