Welcome To The Weekend -- And The BI Weekend Spotify Playlist

Kevin Lincoln
The Black Keys

Every week, we’ll be doing a Business Insider weekend Spotify playlist, featuring the music that we’ve been listening to all week.

On this fine palindromic day, check out the new Black Keys track, a song from the Beach Boys‘ lost classic “Smile,” Rihanna’s chart-topping single and a whole bunch of others.

 
 
 
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE 11/11 SPOTIFY PLAYLIST >

