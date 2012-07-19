Spotify One Year Later: Music Distribution Gropes For The Digital Future

It seems like just yesterday that American music fans were desperately awaiting Spotify’s arrival. As of this week, the European all-you-can-stream subscription service has been available in the U.S. for one year. So how did it fare in its first 12 months? Is this really the future of music distribution?



Spotify, which joins Rdio, MOG and Rhapsody in offering streaming music on demand, employs a business model whose long-term viability is by no means guaranteed. It will be some time before we can judge the company’s prospects, but on the whole, it had a good first year.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.