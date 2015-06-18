The CFO that took Netflix public just joined Spotify

Clinkle Barry McCarty, COO of Clinkle and former CFO of Netflix

Spotify has named former Netflix finance chief Barry McCarthy as its new CFO, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Douglas Macmillan.

McCarthy is currently serving on the board of Spotify, and he’ll be giving up his seat in the transition.

McCarthy, who was CFO of Netflix when the company went public in 2002, resigned in 2010 after he “expressed a desire to pursue broader executive opportunities outside the company,” which many took to mean he left because he wanted to become CEO and couldn’t.

After his departure from Netflix, McCarthy joined Pandora’s board and then became chief operating office of payment rewards startup Clinkle in 2013, before leaving six months later according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also served on the board of many companies including Eventbrite, Chegg, and Spotify.

With his successful work in leading Netflix’s IPO, this could be an indicator that Spotify is looking for McCarthy’s experience to help while it readies its own IPO.

Developing…

