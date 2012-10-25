Spotify Reveals The Top 20 Songs We Play While Making Whoopy

Spotify, the online-music service, just released a study that explores the songs people play to get in the mood.London music psychologist Daniel Mullensiefen of Goldsmith’s London University, in association with Spotify, surveyed 2,000 British people between the ages of 18 and 91 years old, with an almost equal gender split. 

Here are the top tracks people like to listen to while hooking up:

  1. She’s Like The Wind by Patrick Swayze and Wendy Fraser
  2. Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye
  3. Bolero by Ravel
  4. Take My Breath Away by Berlin
  5. You See The Trouble With Me by Barry White
  6. Let’s Get It On by Marvin Gaye
  7. Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers 
  8. My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion
  9. Je T’Aime… Moi Non Plus by Serge Gainsbourg
  10. I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston
  11. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing by Aerosmith
  12. Sex On Fire by Kings of Lion
  13. The Sound of Music by Mary Martin
  14. 1812 Overture Op.49 – Final by Tchaikovsky
  15. Hopelessly Devoted To You by Olivia Newton-John
  16. I Feel Love by Donna Summer
  17. l’ll Make Love To You by Boyz II Men
  18. Mamma Mia by Abba
  19. Sex Bomb by Tom Jones (not available via Spotify)
  20. Main Theme from Star Wars – Instrumental by John Williams

The study also revealed the Best Tracks to Get in the Mood for SexSongs Considered Better Than Sex, Top Tracks for a Romantic Dinner, and the Top 20 Tracks for a Flirt on the Dance Floor.

