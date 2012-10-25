Spotify Reveals The Top 20 Songs We Play While Making Whoopy

Photo: Handout/usatoday.com

Spotify, the online-music service, just released a study that explores the songs people play to get in the mood.London music psychologist Daniel Mullensiefen of Goldsmith’s London University, in association with Spotify, surveyed 2,000 British people between the ages of 18 and 91 years old, with an almost equal gender split.



Here are the top tracks people like to listen to while hooking up:

She’s Like The Wind by Patrick Swayze and Wendy Fraser Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye Bolero by Ravel Take My Breath Away by Berlin You See The Trouble With Me by Barry White Let’s Get It On by Marvin Gaye Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion Je T’Aime… Moi Non Plus by Serge Gainsbourg I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing by Aerosmith Sex On Fire by Kings of Lion The Sound of Music by Mary Martin 1812 Overture Op.49 – Final by Tchaikovsky Hopelessly Devoted To You by Olivia Newton-John I Feel Love by Donna Summer l’ll Make Love To You by Boyz II Men Mamma Mia by Abba Sex Bomb by Tom Jones (not available via Spotify) Main Theme from Star Wars – Instrumental by John Williams

The study also revealed the Best Tracks to Get in the Mood for Sex, Songs Considered Better Than Sex, Top Tracks for a Romantic Dinner, and the Top 20 Tracks for a Flirt on the Dance Floor.

