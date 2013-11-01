These Are The Most Popular Songs In Every NYC Borough Right Now

Wikipedia Este Haim of Haim

With over 24 million active users creating playlists on Spotify, the site can often spot a bubbling music trend before anyone else, said Spotify Trends Expert Shanon Cook.

Ahead of the New York City Marathon this weekend, the music streaming site released a list of the most popular tracks in each of New York City’s five boroughs.

Spotify’s analytics team looked at data from the last month, including how widely a track was shared, through a recommendation feature on the site, and how heavily it was streamed by users in each borough to determine what tracks were most popular.





Check out the most popular songs by borough:

Bronx

1. Romeo Santos — Propuesta Indecente

2. Prince Royce — Darte un Beso

3. Marc Anthony — Vivir Mi Vida

4. Rich Gang — Tapout

5. A$AP Ferg — Work REMIX

6. Chris Brown — Don’t Think They Know

7. French Montana — Ain’t Worried About Nothin

8. Enrique Iglesias — Loco

9. August Alsina — I Luv This Shit

10. Drake — The Language

Brooklyn

1. Haim — The Wire

2. Arcade Fire — Reflektor

3. Santigold — Disparate Youth

4. Danny Brown — Side A

5. Lorde — Biting Down

6. The xx — Angels

7. Pusha T — No Regrets

8. Janelle Monáe — Electric Lady [feat. Solange]

9. Kanye West — New Slaves

10. Tame Impala — Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

Manhattan

1. Haim — The Wire

2. The Naked And Famous — Punching In A Dream

3. Lorde — Biting Down

4. Arcade Fire — Reflektor

5. Avicii — Lay Me Down

6. Santigold — Disparate Youth

7. St. Lucia — All Eyes On You

8. John Mayer — Who You Love

9. Katy Perry — Dark Horse

10. Asaf Avidan — One Day / Reckoning Song (Wankelmut Remix) – Radio Edit

Queens

1. Haim — The Wire

2. Badfinger — Baby Blue

3. Cash Cash — Take Me Home [feat. Bebe Rexha]

4. Romeo Santos — Propuesta Indecente

5. Kanye West — New Slaves

6. The Naked And Famous — Punching In A Dream

7. Lana Del Rey — Summertime Sadness [Lana Del Rey vs. Cedric Gervais] – Cedric Gervais Remix

8. Santigold — Disparate Youth

9. Sebastian Ingrosso — Calling (Lose My Mind) – Radio Edit

10. Pitbull — Timber

Staten Island

1. Lykke Li — I Follow Rivers – The Magician Remix

2. One Direction — Little Things

3. Ciara — Body Party

4. Fifth Harmony — Miss Movin’ On

5. The Neighbourhood — Afraid

6. Eminem — Berzerk

7. French Montana — Ain’t Worried About Nothin

8. Mac Miller — Donald Trump

9. Christina Perri — A Thousand Years

10. One Direction — Kiss You

Sugary pop from bands like One Direction and Fifth Harmony dominated in Staten Island. Cook said that might be because of the large numbers of teenagers in the borough’s suburban neighborhoods.

In the Bronx, Latin pop and hip hop tracks were streamed the most, while Brooklyn listeners love Kiwi darling Lorde and gritty hip hop. Manhattanites tended to prefer the emerging sister rockers in the band Haim, as well as more mainstream pop like Katy Perry.

An interesting oldie popped up on the otherwise EDM-heavy list of top tracks in Queens. The number two song was “Baby Blue” by Bad Finger, a popular band in the 1960s and ’70s.

“That song was used in one of the final episodes of ‘Breaking Bad,'” Cook said. “It’s really enjoying a nice resurgence after the show aired. I guess a lot of people in Queens are wishing ‘Breaking Bad’ was still on.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.