A Spotify employee just leaked a new feature that builds retro playlists based on your current taste in music

It looks like Spotify is launching a new feature that lets you build decade-specific playlists based on your current taste in music.

VentureBeat reports that a Spotify engineer posted a link to the new, mostly functioning feature on Sunday night.

The Facebook post said: “Ever wondered which artists you would be listening to if you were born in another time? Spotify can help you turn your music back in time, try it out!”

The feature presents you with a list of artists — some of which might not be artists you actually listen to — and you pick three “favourites.”

Spotify then takes you back in time, and gives you a tailored playlist from each decade, supposedly based on those selections.

Spotify Spotify recommends some 60’s rhythms

Spotify And some 70’s tunes

For now, the feature has some bugs, and sometimes an empty playlist shows up. The pool of artists you originally get to pick from doesn’t really change that much. Also, the results are also a little limited considering that Spotify has a catalogue of 30 million songs.

But this is still an unofficial feature, and could have been released to the public too early. The finished add-on could be an attempt to get people to use Spotify in a different way, and remind them of just how much content Spotify actually has, in the face Apple Music’s launch.

We reached out to Spotify, but the company has yet to comment on the leaked feature.

NOW WATCH: The 12 best new features coming to the iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.