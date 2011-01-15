Spotify "Is Launching In The US, For Sure," Because "They've Got The Deals Now"

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Spotify’s US launch is imminent.



Claire Atkinson at the New York Post reports Spotify is days away from signing with Sony Music, and has the support of another music label.

A music industry source tells Atkinson, “Spotify is launching in the US, for sure … They’ve got the deals now.”

Spotify is a very popular music streaming service in Europe. It allows users to stream all the music they want for free on the desktop. If they want to take the music with them on their phones, then they have to pay.

US record labels have been hesitant to support this freemium model, and Spotify’s US launch has been reported multiple times in the past.

Is this time for real? Probably not.

Spotify has been close with Sony for a while. The real hold up is Warner and UMG. Until it has all the labels on board, we’re not expecting much.

In the interim, if you really want a lot of music for a decent price, we’ve been using Thumbplay, and we like that. Rdio is also supposed to be quite good.

