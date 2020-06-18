Spotify and Kim Kardashian West are teaming up for a podcast that will be exclusive to the streaming service

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West and streaming service Spotify have struck a deal for a podcast that will feature the celebrity’s work with the Innocence Project.

The Innocence Project is a nonprofit legal organisation that works to exonerate those who have been wrongly convicted.

The deal is yet another move by Spotify to round out its offerings and venture into podcasting.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Celebrity and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West and Spotify have struck a deal for a podcast featuring the celebrity’s work with the Innocence Project, a legal nonprofit that seeks to exonerate those who have been wrongly convicted of crimes.

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, Kardashian West will be a co-producer and co-host on the show, which will be available exclusively through the streaming service.

Spotify’s deal with the reality TV star is one of its latest wins as the platform continues to round out its mostly music offerings with podcasts. Last month, comedian Joe Rogan signed a multi-year licensing deal with Spotify, giving the platform exclusive rights to host full episodes of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. And in February, Spotify acquired The Ringer, an outlet with nearly 40 podcast titles as Business Insider reported. Spotify has also shelled out $US340 million to buy Gimlet Media and Anchor.

One of Kardashian West’s first forays into criminal justice reform was with a trip to the White House in 2018, as Business Insider reported. She lobbied President Trump to grant clemency to Alice Johnson, a drug trafficker who was serving a life sentence in jail for nonviolent drug charges. Trump lessened the sentence as a result.

Shortly after, the model and businesswoman announced she would study law through an apprenticeship and become a lawyer.

The podcast deal comes amid widespread demonstrations in response to systemic racism and police brutality.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.