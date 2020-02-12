Spotify has launched an app for kids in Australia, and it features curated playlists from companies like Disney and Nickelodeon

Spotify Kids. Image: Supplied.

Spotify has launched a standalone app for kids in Australia.

The Spotify Kids app is available for Premium Family account subscribers at no extra cost and it’s add free.

Spotify Kids features more than 130 curated playlists from companies including Disney, Nickelodeon and Hasbro.

Spotify launched Spotify Kids in Australia on Wednesday, a standalone app designed for children over three.

The app is available for Premium Family account subscribers and features more than 130 curated playlists from kid-friendly companies like Disney, Nickelodeon and Hasbro. It comes with singalongs, soundtracks and stories for kids to listen to on their own or with their family.

The app is launching in beta, comes at no extra charge and is ad-free.

“We acknowledge that having a standalone app specifically for young kids is a new space for Spotify, which is why we are launching this product as a beta – an approach that is quite common for new technology rollouts,” Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify Kids includes local Aussie artists such as The Wiggles, Jessica Mauboy, 5 Seconds of Summer and SIA. It also has classic songs like “Kookaburra Sits in the Old Gum Tree” and “Waltzing Matilda” as well as some tunes for parents to enjoy, from Aussie artists like AC/DC, INXS, Paul Kelly and Crowded House.

The app was created with safety in mind

Spotify said in a statement the app was designed with “safety and privacy” in mind. The app lets kids have their own account, listen to tracks offline and explore music in a place that filters out explicit content.

Upon getting the app, parents can pick “Audio for Younger Kids” – which has singalongs, lullabies and soundtracks for the littlies – or “Audio for Older Kids” which has popular tracks for older kids. It comes with browsing categories such as “Play”, “Party” and “Stories”.

When it comes to the content on Spotify Kids, these were handpicked by Spotify editors to make sure they’re “suitable for young kids”.

“We very much understand the significant sensitivities around young children and content and have developed Spotify Kids after conducting years of in-depth global consumer research and incorporating insights from leading children’s content experts,” Spotift said in a statement.

Spotify is also looking to expand the Spotify Kids app experience following insights from parents, caregivers and other experts.

