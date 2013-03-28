Spotify Just Revealed Its New Logo

Spotify is making a big marketing push to become a familiar household name across the country.



The popular music streaming service released its first national ad campaign, which appropriately aired during “The Voice,” and has come up with a brand new logo.

This is what the old one looked like:

And here’s the new one. Gone is the stray “O” and goofy font in this new, professional look:

SpotifyHere’s another view of the older logo:

And the new one:

What do you think?

