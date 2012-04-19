UPDATE: Spotify Just Announced A Global Partnership With Coca-Cola, Still Waiting On Spotify iPad App

Photo: via Coca Cola

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and Coca-Cola representatives expanded on an earlier statement about the two companies’ new global strategic partnership at a press conference Wednesday.

This was a slightly underwhelming announcement for those who were waiting to hear about Spotify’s highly anticipated iPad app.

“It’s in the works,” Ek told reporters, trying to bring focus back to the Coke deal.

Spotify is now Coca-Cola’s global music partner. While exact plans weren’t outlined, the partnership will focus on four areas: global, technology, social, and music.

There will be a Coke app on Spotify, which is three days into development, and Spotify will be integrated on Coke’s Facebook page (which has 40 million plus fans) as well as live events and TV spots.

“This is not an advertising deal,” said a Coca-Cola rep, who also compared the deal to that with the Olympics and McDonald’s.

Ek said that the partnership with Coke “as important to us as Facebook … We don’t really do a lot of partnerships at Spotify.”

(Well, other than the recent integrations with McDonald’s, AT&T, and Intel).

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek just announced a global strategic partnership with Coca-Cola at Ad Age’s Digital Conference Wednesday morning.

“I can’t reveal more details now,” Ek said, “but I’m really excited about this.”

A press conference is scheduled for noon.

Ek continued that this expands on Coke’s history of integrating music in its campaigns.

Spotify has also increased its branded content. Earlier this week, the company announced a deal with McDonald’s, Reebok, AT&T, and Intel in which the companies will be able to suggest playlists to Spotify users.

