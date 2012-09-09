Spotify Is Reportedly Working On A Browser-Based Product

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Spotify will soon be available as an online browser version, TechCrunch’s sources say.Spotify is a music streaming app that lets users listen to an unlimited amount of songs for free with ads, or ad free and on mobile devices for $10 per month.



Right now, Spotify is software that has to be downloaded to a desktop. This new browser-based product may get rid of that need altogether. TechCrunch says music discovery, which has been poor in every other version of Spotify, will be vastly improved. Spotify may start suggesting people’s playlists, as well as more music and albums, to follow.

A browser version could make Spotify more accessible to everyone, and users’ accounts could be accessible on any computer. If its recently launched radio product comes online, Spotify would directly compete with Pandora. Apple is also planning its own radio product.

TechCrunch also says pricing changes may be coming to Spotify. He says the $10 per month fee to listen to unlimited, ad-free music on your phone may drop to around $8.

