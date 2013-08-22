Spotify Is Getting More Brand Friendly [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Spotify is working with brands to develop a “follow” feature that will allow companies to share branded playlists and other content with music listeners.

Three major college football conferences are rolling out a series of football safety PSAs to tackle sentiments that the sport is increasingly dangerous. The 30-second spots were produced by LDWW and will air on Fox, ESPN and other networks that carry Big 10, Pac 12, and Big 12 games.

Digiday looks at companies that vet online ad sellers’ inventories before buyers actually purchase them.

Mrs. Dash is launching a marketing campaign to promote its new no-salt taco and chilli seasonsing mixes to football fans this season.

Chrissy Teigen got caught in a storm of Skittles at a faux bikini photo shoot. The stunt was pulled off by Olson.

Taco Bell is using 65 videos made by YouTube content creators it found at this year’s VidCon to help promote its new “Fiery” flavored Doritos Locos tacos. Publicis Groupe’s Digitas worked with Taco Bell on the YouTube campaign and will assist with digital outreach.

McCann introduced its first ad for the United States Postal Service since being named creative agency of record five months ago.

Coca-Cola is giving Israeli customers 3D-printed miniature statues of themselves to promote its mini-sized bottles. Gefen Team worked on the campaign.

News Corp. is creating a private exchange for selling ads on its websites.

