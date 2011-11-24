Spotify Is Getting About 10% Of Its New Trial Members To Pay

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Spotify revealed today that it now has 2.5 million paying subscribers.That’s up from 2 million in mid-September.



In other words, it’s added about 500,000 subscribers since the Facebook F8 conference, where it started letting users share songs for free through the social network.

Earlier this month, Facebook reported that Spotify had added about 4 million free users since F8. Assuming those growth rates stayed constant for the last couple of weeks, it’s probably closer to 5 million now.

Five million new users and 500,000 new subscribers translates to a conversion rate of about 10%. That’s a little lower than the 12.5% rate reported in August right after its U.S. launch, or the 15% it reported in Europe last spring.

But it’s still pretty impressive, especially given the spike in free usage after the Facebook launch.

Next week, Spotify is holding a mystery event in New York to announce a “new direction,” which could be the launch of a pay-per-download store, or maybe something else entirely.

