Spotify is down and people are freaking out

Sam Shead
Daniel ek spotify 1Getty ImagesSpotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek.

Spotify has confirmed it is experiencing an outage on its music platform.

The cause of the outage is currently unclear.

The Swedish music giant, which has 100 million users, issued a tweet on Wednesday at 3:04PM (GMT) saying: “We are investigating some issues and finding out more. Thanks for your reports – we’ll keep you updated here.”

The outage appears to be affecting only some of Spotify’s users.

One Spotify user wrote on Twitter that the Spotify outage meant they had to use YouTube, while another wrote: “run for the hills! @Spotify is down. #endoftheworld”

This is a developing story.

