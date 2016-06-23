Spotify is down and people are freaking out

Getty Images Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek.

Spotify has confirmed it is experiencing an outage on its music platform.

The cause of the outage is currently unclear.

The Swedish music giant, which has 100 million users, issued a tweet on Wednesday at 3:04PM (GMT) saying: “We are investigating some issues and finding out more. Thanks for your reports – we’ll keep you updated here.”

The outage appears to be affecting only some of Spotify’s users.

One Spotify user wrote on Twitter that the Spotify outage meant they had to use YouTube, while another wrote: “run for the hills! @Spotify is down. #endoftheworld”

This is a developing story.

We are investigating some issues and finding out more. Thanks for your reports – we’ll keep you updated here.

— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) June 22, 2016

My spotify is not working, so now I have to use youtube… ew…

— KB™ (@katysbuttercup) June 22, 2016

@Spotify seems to be down and not working. what happened? pic.twitter.com/PdnAfnxolI

— aldina (@aaldinaa) June 22, 2016

Wtf happened to spotify

— ☆ (@aIcohcl) June 22, 2016

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.