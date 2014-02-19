This Job Listing Has Bankers Convinced Spotify Will IPO Soon

Margin Call screenshot ‘Bankers and lawyers said they inferred from the job ad that the company is getting ready for an initial public share offering (IPO), possibly next year,’ Reuters reported.

Rumours of a Spotify IPO spiked over the weekend when Reuters noticed a peculiar job listing for the music streaming company.

The job listing called for an External Reporting Specialist who could “prepare the company for international financial standards.”

“Bankers and lawyers said they inferred from the job ad that the company is getting ready for an initial public share offering (IPO), possibly next year,” Reuters reported.

Fox Business notes that the initial listing included language about SEC filings (“prepare the company for SEC filing standards. Set up all reports necessary to be SEC compliant”) although that line seems to have been removed from the job post.

Here’s the job listing that has everyone speculating about Spotify’s impending IPO:

External Reporting Specialist — We are now looking for a person to be responsible for our External reporting, to join our Finance Team with placement at our Headquarters in Stockholm. Essential Functions:

Prepare the Company for international financial standards.

Manages financial reporting, including coordination with other departments within the Company (Legal and Investor Relations)

Proactively develops, communicates and manages reporting timelines.

Manages the preparation of financial statements and footnotes and financial information presented throughout annual filing, including coordination with, and validation of data provided by, other departments.

Develops processes for implementation of accounting guidance together with Finance/Accounting management.

Revision of the Company’s process and internal control documentation

Ensures compliance with corporate policies and GAAP standards (IFRS IASB).

Serves as a GAAP subject matter expert for accounting seniors and staff. Assists in implementation of GAAP changes and the recording of new or unusual transactions.

Participate in the company’s Sarbanes-Oxley compliance

Minimum Education:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance/business.

Master’s degree in accounting, preferred.

Required experience:

Experience in preparing international financial reporting, including consolidated financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow & Statement of Equity) and notes

Experience researching technical accounting issues, preparing Company documentation (memo) in support of accounting transactions and providing guidance to corporate accounting staff on journal transactions

Experience in working with outside auditors

Experience in preparing management narratives

Gain a thorough understanding of Sarbanes-Oxley regulations as they apply to the Company and consult accounting literature for updates and guidance on interpretation of the regulations.

Experience in consolidation accounting, including but not limited to, inter-company transactions, foreign currency translation and cash flow statement preparation

Strong Excel, Word and Power Point skills required

Preferred experience:

