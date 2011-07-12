You'll Have To Wait For An Invite To Try Spotify In The U.S.

Photo: Spotify

If Spotify does indeed launch in the U.S. this week, it looks like most of you will have to wait.Mashable is reporting that Spotify will be invite-only at first so the company can scale demand. (And there will probably be a lot at first.)



If you want to get on the list, you can submit your e-mail address to Spotify here.

Spotify is still waiting to ink a deal with Warner Music Group, but Mashable’s source in the industry says that’s closer than ever.

