You'll Have To Wait For An Invite To Try Spotify In The U.S.

If Spotify does indeed launch in the U.S. this week, it looks like most of you will have to wait.Mashable is reporting that Spotify will be invite-only at first so the company can scale demand. (And there will probably be a lot at first.)
If you want to get on the list, you can submit your e-mail address to Spotify here.
Spotify is still waiting to ink a deal with Warner Music Group, but Mashable’s source in the industry says that’s closer than ever.
