Spotify Has Snagged 4 Million New Users In Six Weeks

Sean Parker (left) held a huge party for Spotify after the Facebook F8 show ended. That’s CEO Dan Ek at right..

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Spotify has added more than four million users since launching its Facebook integration at the Facebook F8 conference six weeks ago. If it keeps this pace up, it will add 35 million users in one year — which is not that short of its seemingly crazy goal of 50 million.Facebook shared the statistic as evidence that teaming up with the 800-million-strong social network is a good business move for content companies.



Those are total users, but Spotify was recently measured by ComScore as having 2.4 million unique U.S. users, and its usage really spiked after the F8 show.

Facebook also noted that other music services have benefited, including MOG, whose usage tripled after the Facebook integration, and Rdio, which has seen user sign-ups grow by more than 30 times. But those services are growing from a much smaller base than Spotify, as TechCrunch rightly points out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.