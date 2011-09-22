Spotify CEO: We Have 2 Million Paid Subscribers

Photo: Spotify

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told CNBC in a pre-recorded interview that the music service has 2 million paid subscribers.The interview hasn’t aired yet, but a Spotify rep dropped us a note to give us a heads up. Even though the figure comes straight from the CEO’s mouth, the company won’t comment any further.



However, we’ve heard that Spotify has about 10 million free and paid users all together.

To put that in perspective, the paid service Rhapsody has about 800,000 subscribers.

Ek will be speaking tomorrow at Facebook’s f8 developer’s conference, where he’ll likely help announce Facebook’s new music product.

