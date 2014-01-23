17-Year-Old Lorde Will Likely Win Best Pop Solo Performance This Year At The Grammys, According To Spotify

17-year-old New Zealand pop artist Lorde may not want to be royal, but that’s kind of what she’s become over the last year or so with her hit “Royals.”

Spotify just revealed its predictions for the Grammy Award winners this year, and it’s looking like Lorde will walk away with the Best Solo Pop Performance award.

Spotify has predicted winners in each category, based on the order of most to least song and album streams on Spotify. Last year, Spotify got four of its six predictions right.

Here are Spotify’s big predictions for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance.

Record of the Year

1. “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons – WINNER 2. “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell 3. “Locked out of Heaven,” Bruno Mars 4. “Royals,” Lorde 5. “Get Lucky,” Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

Album of the Year

1. “The Heist,” Macklemore and Ryan Lewis – WINNER 2. “Random Access Memories,” Daft Punk 3. “Good Kid,” M.A.A.D. City, Kendrick Lamar 4. “Red,” Taylor Swift 5. “The Blessed Unrest,” Sara Bareilles

Best New Artist

1. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – WINNER 2. Kendrick Lamar 3. Ed Sheeran 4. James Blake 5. Kacey Musgraves

Best Pop Solo Performance

1. “Royals,” Lorde – WINNER 2. “Mirrors,” Justin Timberlake 3. “Roar,” Katy Perry 4. “When I Was Your Man,” Bruno Mars 5. “Brave,” Sara Bareilles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

1. “Get Lucky,” Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – WINNER 2. “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell 3. “Just Give Me a Reason,” Pink feat. Nate Ruess 4. “Suit and Tie,” Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z 5. “Stay,” Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko

Be sure to listen to the full playlist on Spotify here. Or just check it out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.