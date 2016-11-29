Spotify says: 'Thanks 2016, it's been weird,' in its largest ad campaign yet

Spotify A Spotify ad in the US.

Spotify has launched a global outdoor ad campaign with the tagline “Thanks, 2016. It’s been weird,” AdAge’s Creativity reports.

Different versions of the ads, which will be rolled out across 14 markets, contain localised messages from Spotify, driven by data from listeners and popular culture topics, relevant to the events that took place in 2016.

One ad in New York City says: “Dear person in the Theatre District who listened to the Hamilton soundtrack 5376 times this year. Can you get us tickets?”

The music-streaming company launched the ads on Monday in the US, UK, France, and Denmark, Creativity reports.

The ads were developed by Spotify’s internal creative team, according to AdAge.

A UK billboard reads: “Dear 3,749 people who streamed ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It’ the day of the Brexit Vote. Hang in There.”

Spotify’s CMO Seth Farbman told Creativity: “There has been some debate about whether big data is muting creativity in marketing, but we have turned that on its head,” he added. “For us, data inspires and gives an insight into the emotion that people are expressing.”

