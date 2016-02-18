Spotify is giving away free Chromecasts if you sign up for premium

Spotify is offering a free Chromecast (normally $35 dollars) to people who sign up for three months of Spotify premium.

Spotify’s premium service is $9.99 a month, and offers you things like offline listening and ad-free playing. That means your three-month commitment equals $29.97.

The Chromecast is Google’s move into the “streaming box/dongle” market.

Here’s how it works.

You plug the Chromecast into your TV’s HDMI port and it lets you play apps like YouTube, Netflix, BBC’s iPlayer, NBA, or, of course, Spotify. You can even mirror the screen of your phone or laptop.

At $35, a Chromecast is a cord-cutters dream, and perfect for people who want to ditch their cable bill but like to watch things on a TV. Listen to my colleague Rob Price extol its virtues if you need convincing.

Bear in mind that, unfortunately, this offer only works for people who don’t already have Spotify premium.

Check out the deal here (valid Feb. 17 through Feb. 28).

